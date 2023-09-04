Expanding on the aviation education support rolled out at its inaugural summit in May, Aerium Aviation kicked off a Sky Talks webinar series this week featuring the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.
Institute Director of Admissions and Outreach Roxanne Ober outlined funding available to aviation maintenance students who are applying to Pennsylvania’s four current schools certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. St. Francis University in Loretto is on track to become the state’s fifth school next year.
Ober presented a report from the Aviation Technology Education Council showing that 6,926 individuals received FAA airframe and powerplant certifications in 2021. Although that was a 33% increase over 2020, it followed a 30% drop in 2019.
“We are still catching up from that,” Ober said during the webinar.
“It’s an incredibly in-demand industry right now – along with piloting. There are a lot of in-demand opportunities in this field of aviation.”
The figures show the number of aviation mechanics has remained flat over the past few decades and that the “pipeline” of new mechanics must grow by 20% to meet demand.
“Enrollment is only growing at 2%, just to give you an idea of some of the challenges,” Ober said.
She said there is hope for the future, citing the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s new Classification of Instructional Program codes that allow high schools to introduce aviation curriculum. Johnstown-based Aerium Aviation spearheaded efforts to develop the codes, in cooperation with Richland School District and Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center.
Aerium Chairman Larry Nulton says both schools are in the process of putting curricula in place next year.
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association has its own high school curriculum that has been introduced in some schools, Ober added.
Funding opportunities for those seeking certifications are expanding, she continued, describing programs available through the Pennsylvania CareerLink and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act, which can add aviation programs to its list of eligible providers.
The Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board has listed aviation as a high-priority industry, which provides additional tuition help, she said.
Describing the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautic’s aircraft maintenance programs, Ober said 73% of graduates are hired by airlines or major maintenance, repair and overhaul companies at airports.
Others hiring graduates have included aircraft manufacturing, cargo, military, medical transport, aerospace and unmanned aircraft industries.
Ober recognized Nulton and Aerium for spreading information about aviation education at its summit in March.
“I think the skies are very bright for aviation,” Ober said.
The webinar was hosted for Aerium by Mary Bethea, of BBT Solutions.
“Following up on the Aerium Summit, we wanted to keep the momentum going,” Bethea said after the webinar.
“We are going to be hosting more webinars, mostly around the aviation education and workforce elements.”
Glenn Ponas, director of high school outreach for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, will lead the next webinar at noon Sept. 20. Registration is available under the “events” tab at aerium.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.