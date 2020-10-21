A mallard duck flies above the Conemaugh River, near the Cambria City section of Johnstown, with his reflection appearing in it, too. Dane Lashinsky, 7, Addison Lashinsky, 11, and Brielle Lashinsky, 8, watch the goats at the south abutment of the Johnstown Flood National Memorial in South Fork on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. A leaf floats down Soap Hollow Run near Greenhouse Park in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.
Autumn throughout the area
Tags
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'I have a colleague who earlier this year tested positive for COVID-19 and he ran the course to eventually having no symptoms while in self-quarantine for almost 21 days.'
- IN THE SPOTLIGHT | Woman takes over grandmother’s Scalp Level notary business
- Woman charged in fatal shooting at Oakhurst Homes in Johnstown
- Somerset DA cited for Richland Township altercations, plans to plead not guilty; business owners allege 'vulgar and abusive' language
- Three West Hills firefighters treated for burns in St. Clair Road blaze
- Cambria adds 55 COVID-19 cases over weekend, one-week record
- Coroner: Accident kills worker at JWF Industries
- Richland School District reports second COVID-19 case
- State system looks to combine 6 universities into 2
- Cambria adds 46 new COVID-19 cases; Blair surges past 1,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.