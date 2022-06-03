WINDBER, Pa. – A Windber man who was a manager at a NAPA Auto Parts store, faces felony charges, accused of making more than $2,000 in unauthorized purchases using the company’s credit card, authorities said.
Borough police charged Clayton Andrew Rogers, 26, of the 400 block of Seventh Street, with access device fraud, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property.
According to a compliant affidavit, Rogers was a manager at NAPA Auto Parts in Windber when he allegedly used a store credit card to make $2,135.72 in personal purchases from January to May.
The items included purchases at Applebee’s, a monthly subscription to DoorDash, a Shark vacuum, DoorDash delivery from Italian Oven, an air fryer, a laptop and various tools, which were found at Rogers’ home and in his vehicle, the affidavit said.
Rogers reportedly admitted to making the purchases.
Charges were filed after police met with members of the store’s loss prevention.
Rogers was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and freed on $5,000 unsecured bond.
