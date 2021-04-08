With his second work of fiction, author Gerry Stanek aimed to better understand the immigrants and locals of his hometown, Northern Cambria, in the bygone era of the 1920s.
“For me, it’s just a case of being fascinated with a place that has disappeared, for all intents and purposes,” he said. “Obviously, the place is still physically there. But the lifestyle when the mines were important, when the Catholic Church really seemed to be at the forefront of life for many families and, I think, when all the small towns in Cambria County were boom towns, the people of that era are fascinating to me.”
The North Carolina resident described his new collection of vignettes, “This Ain’t No Normal Fire!” as a “deeper dive” into the psyches of his characters and their interior lives.
“While I had already mined that vein,” he said, “I really wanted to think harder about what made those people tick.”
The collection was inspired by a few nonfiction books he was reading that examined the history of the time period he’s interested in – union strikes, mines and riots in coal country.
“Reading that nonfiction really fueled my desire to dig deeper into the humanity,” Stanek said.
Lori Lucion, Stanek’s neighbor and literary friend, was one of the first people to see these stories. The two have known each other for around three years and bonded through a love of reading. When Stanek began putting pen to paper, he asked Lucion to look over his work, and she gladly agreed.
“I think they’re fantastic,” she said of his stories.
Lucion said Stanek’s tales are easy to read, and some are even comedic. She described him as someone who’s passionate about his writing and added that she’s enjoyed everything he’s presented to her.
The title of the collection came from one of the stories within it, “Gratification.”
Stanek, a teacher at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, said the day he penned the tale he knew that was the name of the book.
However, the story is not the most interesting story in the book, he said. That designation goes to “1922,” which Stanek called the “strangest story” but one he’s proudest of.
In that tale, a priest falls in love with one of his parishioners. Stanek said he worked hard to to put himself in the priest’s mind and couldn’t say much more without giving too much away.
The new book also has a personal connection for the author.
Stanek said three of his grandparents had already passed by the time he was born. They were from the same time period he explores in “This Ain’t No Normal Fire!” and he attempts to get to know them better through the stories he creates.
