EBENSBURG, Pa. – In an effort to reduce maintenance costs and maintain trails in the best way possible, the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority has begun a new maintenance tracking effort.
At the authority’s January meeting, the board approved a purchase of up to $2,000 for a laptop computer to be used by maintenance staff to log the property managed by the authority and maintenance on the trail.
During the authority’s last meeting, they approved moving its second full-time maintenance specialist from probationary status. Earlier last year, a second maintenance specialist was hired in anticipation of the retirement of the authority’s only maintenance staffer.
According to executive director Cliff Kitner, staff will log when maintenance is performed on the trails and when amenities are placed on the trails.
Kitner noted that not everything along the trail is preventable and that the staff has dealt with items such as fallen trees as they come and have done preventative maintenance, such as cleaning out ditches and cross pipes. The maintenance log will be another way to help, he said.
“That’s one of the new things we want to do with our new full-time maintenance guy. We’re going to give him an iPad and give him a maintenance log. So mapping of all the trails, where all the cross pipes are, where all the box culverts are, when and if we need to clean them out, how often do we have to clean them out,” Kitner said.
From there the logging will allow the authority to figure not only to know where everything is located, but be able to see how often they get filled with sediment and may or may not need to be cleaned out,” he said.
He added that they will also log the placing of items that may have a life expectancy so they know when it was placed if it needs to be replaced in 10 years.
Kitner said that he believes this additional form of preventative maintenance will help reduce long term emergency maintenance costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.