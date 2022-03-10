JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Seeing inflation affect the cost of PVC pipe, the Greater Johnstown Water Authority on Thursday rejected all bids to replace a 132-year-old water tank and water lines in Westmont Borough.
The GJWA’s 11-member board of directors unanimously approved re-bidding the project.
Replacing the tank at the top of a grassy hill on Montour Street would improve fire protection and potable water quality in Westmont and Brownstown, the GJWA has said.
Bids came in well over the GJWA’s estimates, said project engineer Ed Schmitt, of Gibson-Thomas Engineering.
Work for installing the tank’s water lines and the tank itself was bid separately. The GJWA’s board agreed that none of the bids received were acceptable.
The GJWA received one bid for tank replacement, from Mid Atlantic Water Storage Systems, at $1.2 million. That bid was 50% over Gibson-Thomas Engineering’s estimated cost of $800,000.
The price for a tank of bolted steel with a fiber-glass interior was within engineers’ estimates, but the cost for the site work was higher than expected, Schmitt said.
The GJWA’s lowest of five bids for the tank’s water line installation was $579,000 from W.A. Petrakis Contracting LLC. That bid was 100% more than the estimated cost.
“Pipe prices have jumped,” Schmitt said. “What’s happening is when I bid the job (in January), the contractor was at $68 a foot, and it’s now $70, he said. … These contractors don’t know where prices are going to go with pipe.”
After rejecting the bids unanimously, the board approved re-bidding the project with a few measures to reduce the price.
To save money on pipe, the board authorized the authority’s management company, RDM-Johnstown, to purchase pipe through the state’s cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS. As a public authority owned by Westmont Borough, Southmont Borough and the City of Johnstown, the GJWA is eligible for that state program.
With plans to take on material purchases separately, the board approved Schmitt to rebid the project for contractors to install the pipe only. And to make the bids more competitive, the board approved bidding excavation separately from tank installation.
“Mid Atlantic has the tank market cornered, but we can re-bid the dirt-moving,” Schmitt said.
The old 102,000-gallon tank is underground. The new tank’s size, four times the old tank, has taken underground installation off the table. The tank will stand 37 feet above ground.
Last summer, the Westmont Borough zoning hearing board granted a height variance for the tower. However, the approval came with conditions that GJWA agree to plant trees after construction is complete.
Once construction begins, it is estimated to take at least four months to complete, said Westmont Borough Council member and GJWA member Don Hall at a borough council meeting this week.
Construction hours are set from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As residents in Westmont brace for construction, John Yerger, of Montour Street, urged the borough council to ask the GJWA to consider a different work schedule.
“It is a residential neighborhood, and for those of us who live there, it’s going to be an awful lot of noise and mud,” Yerger said during Westmont Borough Council’s Tuesday meeting.
Hall and council President Marc McCall are Westmont’s representatives on the GJWA’s board.
“We understand the need for it, but we’ve got kids’ bus stops in the neighborhood – there are a lot of kids in the neighborhood, so we are just saying, ‘Please understand we have children,’ ” Yerger said. “We are not trying to obstruct work to be done. These are densely packed residential neighborhoods. There will be mud coming down from the hill, too. There will be an impact.”
Hall said to Yerger that he believes the GJWA and Gibson-Thomas engineers will be receptive to his concerns.
