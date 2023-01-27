EBENSBURG, Pa. – The authority that operates the county’s trail system is seeking donations to the fund that supports upkeep of the trails.
“We’re recognizing a greater need to get more community support for the trails,” Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Program Coordinator Caytlin Lusk said.
“The Friends of the Trails membership program is essentially just a membership database that we keep for the trails to collect any donations from the community, and all of these donations 100% go back to the trails,” Lusk said. “People are given the option to specify a certain trail that they might want to donate to – somebody uses the Ghost Town Trail most often, or maybe the Jim Mayer Trail ... We have that come in a lot where they just specify funds only for this,” she explained.
According to Lusk, funds have been used for projects such as the bridge in Duman Lake County Park or for matching funds for grants.
“So essentially, the program exists to enhance, beautify, and expand the Cambria county trails and something that we’re kind of meeting to lean into now is supporting the maintenance of them.”
Lusk noted that grant funding exists for building trails, but not maintaining them.
“You have to maintain them because what good is a trail system if you have a gap in it, if there are downed trees or a mudslide or a washout or anything like that?” she said. , adding that with inflation, the cost of trail maintainance has increased. She added that the authority is hoping that soon costs will decrease and that more “fun projects,” such as murals, can resume.
Executive Director Cliff Kitner said that there are currently 53 miles of trail. He said that based on a 2009 study of the trail system and factoring the cost of inflation, current maintenance is estimated at $2,400 per mile with total estimated maintenance over $127,000 for the current trail mileage built for the county’s three trails.
According to Kitner, a mile and a half is still needed to complete the Ghost Town Trail.
He noted that this is just the cost for routine maintenance and not items such as washouts or mudslides, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars and will increase with the additional miles of trail.
“That doesn’t include wash outs, that doesn’t include mudslides, and all those types of surprises,” Kitner said.
According to Lusk in 2022 about $32,000 was donated to the fund, with $2,514 coming from memberships.
Memberships range from $10 for seniors and students to $250.
Information is available at cambriaconservationrecreation.com/trail-membership or by contacting cambriaconservationrecreation@gmail.com.
