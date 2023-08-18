PATTON, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority could be facing a bill of up to $50,000 to fix another washout along the Ghost Town Trail.
Executive Director Cliff Kitner told the board on Friday that a washout occurred along the trail between Twin Rocks and Vintondale.
“We had a pipe, a good 36-inch pipe, that was straight up in the air after one of our storms,” he said.
According to Kitner, both bids to repair the washout are over $19,000.
Kitner said that he was made aware of some emergency money that could be used for the repairs with the approval of the authority’s Department of Environmental Protection representative. He added that because the water is coming from an abandoned strip mine, a permit will be needed and engineering will be needed to see if a larger pipe could be required.
Engineering costs for the project, which was approved by a board vote, is estimated at another $15,000 to $30,000.
“It’s just the fight we have to keep fighting as we move forward, but I’m hoping to be able to secure the money for all of it so none of that comes out of our pocket,” Kitner said. “But it’s just the hand we’re dealt with the way the weather has been.”
Kitner said that the area of trail has remained open and that Indiana County Parks & Trails has orked to make the area temporarily passable, but a more permanent fix is needed.
Board member Raymond Gorman asked what would happen if there was not a way for the engineering fees to be covered.
Chairman Thomas Kakabar noted that the authority has worked on expanding its staff and, with that, maintenance tasks are increasing and the authority’s budget is “tight.”
“Look down the road five years. Where are we going to be in five years? Where does the county want us to be in five years? Where do we want the board to be in five years when we bring in another six, eight, 10 miles of trail, and we still got one guy mowing? It doesn’t work this way. It’s not going to work this way,” Kakabar said.
He described the authority as being at a critical juncture.
“We’re coming up on a crossroads here of either we continue doing what we’re doing with some additional financial support, or we’ve got to really pour some back,” he said.
Kakabar said that there has been a theme of negative numbers in the budget.
“We have no customer base. We have no set income and we don’t know how to handle that, other than the donations,” he said. “Collectively, we’ve had a very bad month of maintenance activities. It’s easy to find dollars to build things with a ribbon-cutting and a photo op and things of that nature. But when it comes down to maintaining them, and every week with the storms going through, it’s a different reaction.”
