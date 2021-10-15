EBENSBURG – Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority board members were provided with an update at the authority’s monthly meeting Friday of construction and updates to the county’s trail system.
The authority’s executive director Cliff Kitner told authority members that a vandalized tree along the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail has now been replaced.
Kitner said that he and maintenance specialist Bruce Eash recently picked up and planted the tree along the trail and in a new location to replace the damaged tree.
“it is now in a different place and beside the picnic table to match the dogwood that is there so now there is one on either side,” Kitner said. “Hopefully the new location prevents the vandalism.”
An agreement will be signed with Streamline Engineering, according to Kitner, in regards to the four-mile addition of the C and I Extension of the Ghost Town Trail.
He told authority members that staff is going to walk the four-mile portion with the engineers “just to make sure that everything is good to go” before the project is prepared to be put out to bid.
On the Path of the Flood Trail about $53,000 in grant funds are remaining to be used. Kitner said that concrete is being placed as well as signage.
“DEP approved that we could put down a topcoat on the remaining section of the trail that doesn’t have the limestone topcoat on it,” he said for the use of the remaining funds.
Kitner added that he received the names of the Mineral Point residents who have been disposing trash in the area of the trail and has turned the matter over to the authority’s solicitor to handle with the township.
Kitner also announced the completion of the Duman Lake trail connection project, which he said occurred in three weeks due to the help of staff and volunteers.
