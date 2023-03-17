EBENSBURG, Pa.– Regulations for e-bikes will now be in place on area trails owned by the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority.
E-bikes run on electric power and by pedaling.
Regulations on the trails include restrictions on motors, weight, maximum speeds of 20 mph when powered solely by a motor and that the bike must have operable pedals.
Full details of the regulations will be posted at the trails.
The regulations are the same that Indiana County has in place for the Ghost Town Trail, but will be adopted on all of the authority’s trails, which include the Ghost Town Trail, the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail and the Path of the Flood Trail.
Authority board chairman Thomas Kakabar said that the policy will make Cambria consistent with its neighboring county.
“Indiana County led the way for the Ghost Town Trail,” Kakabar said. “We are adopting the same policy amongst all of our other trails, including the Path of the Flood and the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail, so we will be consistent. Although this was originally established for the Ghost Town Trail, we have other trails that the same policy will apply for any questions on e-bike policies.”
Authority Executive Director Cliff Kitner said that the regulations are not an effort to ban the bikes from the trails. He said he personally likes that e-bikes give people a chance to be on the trails who may not otherwise be able to ride.
“The goal was not to exclude people from the trails, based on 2% of the people and that's what I've always felt that the way I always work,” he said. "I don't want to exclude people, based on 2% of people that don't use it correctly.”
