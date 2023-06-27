EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Ebensburg Municipal Authority approved additional replacement work on Monday during its meeting as a part of its tank valve replacement project.
The authority approved an additional $8,827.17 for valve replacements.
Work was previously approved to replace valves in one of the tanks at the wastewater treatment plant, which were original to the building of the plant.
John Clabaugh, of Stiffler McGraw, the authority’s engineer, said that when the company completing the work began the project, it was discovered that more valves had failed.
“One of the valves was known to have failed,” he said. “In order to isolate each individual tank for replacement, there was a bypass pumping plan. Whenever they got down into the project and started to replace these valves sequentially, they found that at least one, if not two, of the other valves did not function, and it resulted in some extra work on the firm.”
