EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is gearing up for the first Path of the Flood races on the completed Path of the Flood Trail.
The race, which will take place on May 27, will be an additional six-tenths of a mile, according to Executive Director Cliff Kitner.
Board Chairman Thomas Kakabar added that construction on Amsite Road and within the park will be wrapping up shortly.
“We can use it today,” Kitner said, adding that the trail is usable but not completed.
Completion date for the project is May 1.
Also along the trail, the board approved the building of a bridge connecting the Ehrenfeld Ballfield to Mainline Memorial Park at a cost not to exceed $2,000.
Kitner explained that he expects material for the bridge to be donated, but that the motion is in the event that all materials cannot be donated.
