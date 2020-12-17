For borough officials in Hooversville, solving their local water problems has been an endless maze in recent years.
Somerset County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Steve Spochart is hoping to resolve it like a puzzle – one piece at a time.
Spochart got approval from Somerset County commissioners this week to apply for a $1.7 million Department of Community and Economic Development grant to extend a new public water line nearly two miles south to the borough.
In what would serve as a multi-government project, a Conemaugh Township Municipal Authority line would run from Blough through part of Stonycreek Township along Route 403 before connecting onto Hooversville’s system, he said.
“It’s just one piece of a bigger project. Sometimes ... you have to push in a piece first before addressing other issues,” he said.
Borough Council President Ken Karashowsky said that piece is “vital” to his community.
Hooversville’s water problems are twofold and finding a solution has been elusive for a decade.
The borough relies on the Stonycreek River to supply residents and businesses.
The river’s water isn’t always reliable and can be expensive to treat when levels get too low or murky, Karashowsky said Wednesday.
The borough’s treatment facility as well as its leaky transmission lines are also in need of major repairs.
By connecting to Conemaugh Township Municipal Authority’s system – and Quemahoning line water – it would add a dependable water source and allow the borough to mothball its treatment facility instead of spending millions to upgrade it, he said.
“It could save us money,” he said.
But both Karaskowsky and Spochart noted it will depend on the state to decide if the project can occur.
Small communities across the state all can submit projects for consideration for the round of Community Development Block Grants that Hooversville is seeking.
But Spochart is hopeful the local project will have an edge, because several communities are working together to benefit from it.
Ten homes along the Route 403 corridor in the Stonycreek Township area would be able to switch from wells to public water, he said.
“We’ve been successful in the past with competitive projects like this,” he said.
