Authority discusses project progress

Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority board members heard updates on the authority’s projects during a meeting on Friday at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section.
According to the authority’s executive director, Cliff Kitner, the first phase of a project with Greater Johnstown High School students and the John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative is complete, as a pavilion has been built along the Cleveland Street portion of the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail in Moxham.
This past year, a group from the Gunter program worked to fund a rest area along the trail, with some of the amenities being built by Greater Johnstown students.
During the meeting, Ron Kabo, of the Sandyvale organization, updated authority members on the remediation of a former brownfield next to the trail that was donated to Sandyvale. Kabo said that that project is in the first phase, which involves placing soil in the area.
He noted that the next phase of the project will be constructing a trail along the property, which is located between Horner and Messenger Streets.
“We will have educational segments to the park through that area that will entice people to train the students here for various types of programs,” Kabo said.
Authority board member Brad Clemenson noted that he had recently applied for a grant that would place trees in various areas throughout the city, and he said that one of the areas would line part of the property along the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail.
