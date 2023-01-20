EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is exploring the option of making its Friends of the Trail fund a nonprofit organization.
Chairman Thomas Kakabar told the rest of the board Friday that Solicitor George Gvozdich had been asked to explore the possibilities of creating a nonprofit organization.
“I think it would open up the door for us from some additional grant funding opportunities to organizations that sort of require the 501c3, as opposed to the authority applying directly, so I think we have a better opportunity to open up some grant funding opportunities if we have a sister organization, if you will, that is operated as a 501c3,” Kakabar said.
The fund, which maintains funds from the authority’s races, donations and donations made through memberships to the fund, are all used to maintain the trails.
The board approved giving Gvozdich approval to explore the possibility of creating the 501c3.
Gvozdich explained that if the authority were able to create a 501c3, there would be more items on the administrative end.
He explained that separate taxes would need to be filed and multiple reports could need to be made to the IRS depending on how many funds are raised.
Board member and executive director of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority Renee Daly noted that the county redevelopment authority has a nonprofit arm, but that it has to be separate.
“The one fundamental question is, Who can do this? Can an authority do it?” Gvozdich said, adding that once it is established, if the authority can form the nonprofit and they wish to proceed, they will need to look into what needs to be separate in the two entities.
