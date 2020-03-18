Greater Johnstown Water Authority customers can still pay their bills online, through the mail and on the phone, along with using the organization’s drive-thru window at 640 Franklin St. if absolutely necessary.
The website is www.gjwa.com. Phone calls can be made to 814-533-4300. The drive-thru is open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
But, as part of coronavirus protocol, the front office will be closed to the public.
“We’re just trying to limit the interaction with customers and employees right now to prevent the spread any way that we can,” Greater Johnstown Water Authority resident manager Michael Kerr said.
The authority is working to ensure the water supply can be delivered during the outbreak.
“We have an emergency action plan in place and have taken all of available precautions that we can,” Kerr said.
“We’re at 100% capacity of all our chemicals. And we will continue to produce and pump water to the system under any circumstances.”
Kerr added: “The operations and water services will continue as usual for people at their houses. We’ll keep sending water out.”
