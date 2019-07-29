So, during a regular monthly meeting on Monday, the War Memorial Arena Authority voted to solicit requests for proposal from contractors to do the work, preferably before winter. Fixing those spots is expected to be part of a larger overall project to restore and replace the entire roof on the venue that opened in 1950 and underwent a major renovation about two decades ago.
“Surprisingly, for how old of a building it was, it’s in OK shape,” said Adam Weinell, a roofing adviser with Tremco Roofing & Building Maintenance, who examined the structure. “The three sections that we’re doing are bad. They’re shot. It has to be done this year, or we’re going to risk structural damage, building damage to the architectural structure of the building, which could be crazy costly.”
The severely damaged sections are located on the perimeter above rooms on the facility’s west end.
“The longer you wait, it’s just going to get worse and worse,” Jason Blumenfeld, the arena’s general manager, said. “It’s something you want to address as soon as possible.”
Authority board member Ken Jubas added: “Like any building that’s old, it’s time to start putting some Band-Aids on when we have to, and start renovating, and taking care of some business that we need to … If we don’t take care of the serious parts, the serious parts just get worse.”
Board members expect the first phase to cost about $140,000, but that total is dependent on the bids received.
Weinell projects repairing the roof around the perimeter should cost about $400,000, which would not include the section over the arena floor.
Funding could be acquired from the county and/or grants.
“To get a grant, there’s one stipulation,” Barletta said. “We can’t do any work – none – prior to getting accepted or denied on the grant. There are two ways that we can look at this. We can hold off on everything and wait to see if there is a possibility of a grant. Or we can do an authorization – RFP this out. We might be responsible, since this is already July, there is a good chance we could be responsible for 2019. Grant money could come in for 2020, 2021.”
