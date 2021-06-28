A Hershey event venue’s surplus is going to enable the Cambria County War Memorial Authority to add “sport court”-style flooring inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial at a steep savings, members said Monday.
And in doing so, it’ll set up the space to potentially host more local sporting events, such as indoor soccer, volleyball and gymnastics tournaments, authority member Ken Jubas said.
“We want to bring back the tradition that saw so many local youth playing inside this arena, so when they grow up they can say ‘I played there, too,’ ” Jubas said. “And I think this (flooring) is going to let us create more opportunities for them to do that.”
The fact the authority won’t have to spend big to get the snap-together tiles made the move a no-brainer, he added. The board will be able to purchase approximately 34,000 square feet of the interlocking tiles for $17,000 – a fraction of the price it would cost to buy them new, facility manager Jean Desrochers said.
“It’s pennies on the dollar. and the tiles haven’t been heavily used,” he said.
If all goes as expected, a grant and rental revenue from two upcoming events that need the flooring – including a karate tournament – will cover the entire cost of the tiles, he said.
Operators with the Hershey Harrisburg Sports and Events Authority, which runs nine venues across east-central Pennsylvania, offered up the flooring at 50 cents per square foot after recognizing they had more than they needed, Desrochers told the War Memorial Authority during their regular meeting Monday.
After purchasing 80,000 square feet of the product approximately eight years ago, the flooring was used once a year for the same major annual event – meaning it has plenty of life left, he said.
As planned – and approved by the board – the authority will pay the $950 cost to have two trucks pick up the tiles on Wednesday and deliver them to the arena.
Given their design, staff will be able to assemble them whenever needed, allowing any event planners that need the flooring would be able to pay a fee to use the product inside the arena rather than turn to an outside vendor at a higher cost, Desrochers said.
“Right now, we have an ice surface, concrete and a composite-style ‘stadium’ flooring for concerts, and this is going to give us one more surface to host events,” Desrochers said. “I think the possibilities are endless.”
Earlier in the meeting, Johnstown resident John DeBartola urged the arena board and the facility’s manager, ASM Global, to do more to fill the facility’s calendar – and its seats – beyond hockey. A frequent critic of the arena’s management deal, he cited a decline over the past decade in youth opportunities inside the venue.
Afterward, Jubas acknowledged the authority recognizes that trend, too. He credited Desrochers for taking steps to address it.
“We think this new flooring is really going to increase the use of our facility,” he said. “It’s going to give kids in our area more opportunities to enjoy it.”
New comptroller introduced at meeting
For the first time in nearly two years, the arena’s operator will have a dedicated finance director assigned to the venue. The California-based company didn’t have to look far to find one for the Johnstown facility.
Mitch Azar, of Westmont, was introduced as comptroller, meaning he’ll be an in-house accountant for the venue’s finances under ASM.
Azar, a former Westmont Hilltop school board member, said he’s a former chief financial officer for Johnstown-based water system operator Laurel Management.
ASM serves the arena through a multi-year management agreement – and in doing so, hires and assigns its own employees to manage and oversee the facility. It’s no different with Azar and his ASM-paid salary, Desrochers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.