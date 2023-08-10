HARRISBURG, Pa. – The five-year plan needed for Pennsylvania to receive a promised $1.16 billion in federal dollars to expand broadband internet service was approved Thursday.
According to state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority unanimously approved the plan on how to spend the dollars, which has been in the works for months.
Metzgar is an appointed House Republican member of the authority and said the plan, “Connecting the Commonwealth,” lays out a multi-faceted approach to expand necessary infrastructure statewide and ensure that internet is more affordable.
“Expansion is critical for business, education and health care,” he said. “It is the modern-day equivalent of rural electrification, which is why approval of this plan today is a huge step forward to helping millions of Pennsylvanians.”
Under-served locations – including parts of Cambria and Somerset counties – are being targeted for faster, more reliable service via partnerships with local service providers.
A map of underserved areas is available on the “News” section of Metzgar’s website at repmetzgar.com.
“This plan is crucial if we expect our children to be prepared to excel in life, to attract career-sustaining investment from business leaders or provide life-saving care in rural hospitals,” Metzgar said.
“I am proud to support the authority in approving this plan and look forward to the impact this will have on our community.”
