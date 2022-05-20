EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority has begun to explore funding options to repair deterioration along the Rexis Branch of the Ghost Town Trai, coming from Blacklick Creek.
Cliff Kitner, the authority’s executive director, told members of the deterioration Friday.
“I’ve had different agencies, the Department of Environmental Protection and the (Cambria County) Conservation District, look at it,” he said, adding that initial estimates are that repairs will cost about $1,000.
Kitner said that he is currently working with the conservation district to apply for a grant since, after reaching out to several local legislators, he found that there was no money for emergency repairs.
The grant application will be due in June, with the grants being awarded in January.
If awarded the grant, Kitner hopes to have construction underway by next summer.
“So we’re hoping to get through a year,” he said. “If you would take a walk down there, it’s been knocking 100-foot pine trees into the river.”
According to Kitner, Indiana County, which maintains that portion of the trail for Cambria County, has placed a snow fence as a safety precaution.
Authority chairman Tom Kakabar said that the erosion has caused a “substantial hazard” and could affect the trail if not dealt with.
“I think to be a little more specific, the stream has changed positions and eroded the trail portion to become a substantial hazard to users,” he said.
“We could potentially lose the trail if it’s not addressed sooner than later.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.