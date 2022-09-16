EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority on Friday approved the authority’s participation in constructing the Path of the Flood Trail onto National Park Service property at Johnstown Flood National Memorial.
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator and 911 director Art Martynuska explained that in the process of building towers for the county’s new emergency communications systems, the county encountered issues with one of the tower sites in South Fork. He said that the county then proceeded with placing the tower on land already owned by the county, but then encountered regulations from the National Park Service.
He explained that the National Park Service was concerned about the negative impact the tower, which would be located along U.S. Route 219, would have on the park site.
Martynuska said that environmental testing was done and showed that no adverse effects would result from the tower, but the National Park Service disagreed.
He added that the Federal Communications Commission will not grant the license to build the tower if the park service is not in agreement.
“This tower, of course, is integral to our radio system. It can’t be moved, it can’t be lowered, and you know you can’t camouflage it obviously,” he said.
Martynuska said that after some negotiations, the park service suggested several mitigation efforts that could be completed by the county, and one was continuing the Path of the Flood Trail.
According to Martynuska, he approached the authority as they would be the organization to build the trail.
CCCRA Executive Director Cliff Kitner said that the project would build the trail through the breast of the ruins of the South Fork Dam to the South Abutment parking lot.
He added that the authority had the funds to build to the breast of the dam and that this would allow it to build further, which they had initially intended.
During the meeting, the authority also approved accepting a bid from Berkebile Excavating in the amount of $145,000 to construct the trail to the breast of the dam.
Kitner added that he is going to see if the contractor would be available to complete the other portion of the trail so that it could all be constructed at once.
According to Kitner, a groundbreaking will be held in the upcoming weeks, with construction to follow on the construction work to the breast of the dam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.