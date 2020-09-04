A Johnstown man was jailed Monday, accused of breaking into a Southmont Borough couple’s home last year and destroying the furniture to get even with the woman who lived there, authorities said.
Criminal charges were filed on Monday against Patrick Grimm, 41, after a witness came forward and named him as a suspect.
West Hills Regional police charged Grimm, of the 200 block of Lunen Street, with burglary, criminal mischief and loitering and prowling at night time.
According to a criminal complaint, Grimm allegedly pried open the front door of a home on Harding Street on Aug. 21, 2019. Police allege that Grimm ransacked the house. Police said they recovered a knife at the scene.
A witness told police that Grimm had boasted about how he had gotten even with the woman who lives there.
“This is a situation where the defendant was the prime suspect,” police Capt. George Musulin said.
“Almost a year later we received information that he was boasting, providing details only the perpetrator would know.”
Grimm reportedly said how he had followed the woman’s movements for about three weeks and waited until no one was home before breaking in, the compliant said.
The witness said Grimm admitted to “cutting the living room in pieces, smashing lamps, smashing everything in the kitchen,” the complaint said.
Grimm allegedly went from room to room smashing everything he could including pictures and keepsakes.
According to the witness, Grimm said the police have no evidence because he wore three or four pairs of gloves, a long sleeve shirt, a mask and had shaved his arms, face and hair, the complaint said.
Grimm also mentioned another incident admitted to slashing the tires of a vehicle parked at a house nearby, the complaint said.
In that case, Grimm was charged with criminal mischief and loitering and prowling at night time.
Charges in both cases were filed before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
Grimm is being held in Cambria County Prison.
