Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.