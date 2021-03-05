Two Johnstown men were jailed Friday, accused of stabbing a man with a screwdriver on Messenger Street in the city’s Hornerstown section and then hitting him on the head with a fluorescent lightbulb, authorities said.
City police detectives charged Steven A. Matula, 50, of the 800 block of Bruce Street, and Codi Allen Smith, 24, of the 500 block of Pine Street, with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, a man called Cambria County 911 at 10:30 p.m. Thursday saying that he was being badly beaten at a warehouse in Hornerstown.
When police arrived at a warehouse on Messenger Street, they found a fresh blood trail leading inside. Police found five people inside, two of them with injuries, the complaint said.
Matula and another man were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where they were treated in the emergency room.
The other man was at the hospital when he told police he went to a residence on Messenger Street to retrieve tools from a previous job. He told police the trouble started when Matula and Smith arrived to check on a water problems and instead found him inside, the complaint said.
He told the two men that he just wanted to get his tools and leave, but that’s when Matula allegedly stabbed him in the back with a screwdriver, the complaint said.
Matula and Smith then drove the man to a nearby warehouse and would not allow him to leave. The man and Matula were struggling when the man pulled out an Exacto knife and both men suffered stab wounds, the complaint said.
Smith then allegedly picked up a fluorescent lightbulb and cracked the man on the head.
Matula and Smith were arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison. Matula is being held on $85,000 percentage bond. Smith is held on $60,000 percentage bond.
