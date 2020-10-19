A Butler County teenager died Saturday of injuries he sustained when his all-terrain vehicle overturned at an Indiana County ATV park, authorities said Monday.
Robert James Kotchey, 17, of Cabot, was riding at around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at Tri-County ATV in Pine Township, near Heilwood, when his ATV overturned and he was thrown from it, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said.
Kotchey was transported by EMS personnel to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:29 p.m. Overman ruled his death accidental, but said a ruling on the cause of death was still pending as of Monday afternoon.
Kotchey was wearing a helmet during the crash, Overman said.
