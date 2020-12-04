One person is in custody after a drug bust was executed by investigators Thursday night on the 400 block of West Patriot Street in Somerset Borough, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas said.
Authorities seized approximately $80,000 worth of methamphetamine that was packaged for sale, several firearms, incendiary devices and a large amount of cash.
"This is the largest bust we've definitely had under my tenure here," Thomas said.
The district attorney's office, Pennsylvania state police, county drug task force, Somerset Borough police and U.S. Justice Department were all involved in the operation.
"The need for such a large amount of manpower stemmed from the reputation these individuals have for being extremely dangerous," a release from the D.A.'s office said.
The targets of the warrant were drug dealers from Michigan who allegedly had recently set up shop in the borough.
Names were not released.
Thomas expects additional criminal charges to be filed against at least two more people.
Additionally, four other individuals were arrested during the search and later released.
Thomas commended all law enforcement entities involved in the bust and said he hopes this "sends a message" to other criminals in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.