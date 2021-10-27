JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County authorities continue to probe the mystery of what killed three adult members of the same family in Conemaugh Township and are turning their attention of the possibility of deadly gas.
“We’re conducting different tests, including carbon monoxide,” Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
The bodies of Ruth Kinsey, 68, and her brother Richard Kinsey, 70, were found inside a Baiker Street home. Another brother, Donald Kinsey, 62, was found in a camper on the property.
“There are no obvious signs of foul play,” Conemaugh Township police Chief Tammi Collier said.
Autopsies were conducted on Wednesday at ForensicDx in Windber. Rulings on causes and manners of death are pending microbiology and toxicology tests, Lees said.
Whatever happened was isolated to the property and there is no threat to the community, he said.
Police were called to the home at the Cover Hill/Daisytown line at 11:40 a.m. Monday.
Ruth Kinsey was found in the kitchen, while Richard Kinsey was found seated in a chair in the living room. Donald Kinsey was found in bed in a camper where he lived that was parked in the barn next door.
The family dog was turned over to the Cambria County Humane Society in Richland Township.
Collier said the investigation includes trying to trace the family members’ movements prior to their deaths.
