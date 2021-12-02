JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Richland Township man was jailed Wednesday, accused of threatening to shoot a state constable and a maintenance man who tried to evict him from his trailer home, leading to an armed standoff with police, authorities said.
Richland police charged John Joseph Herdman, 59, of the 300 block of Stonehedge Court, with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.
According to a criminal complaint, a state constable and a maintenance man arrived at Stonehedge Court on Walters Avenue at 1:10 p.m. with a court order to evict Herdman. When no one came to the door, the maintenance man removed the doorknob and the constable attempted to kick in the door, the complaint said.
Herdman allegedly said, “If you touch my door again, I will shoot you.”
Police arrived and tried to coax Herdman out of the trailer when he tossed a 12-gauge shotgun shell out of the damaged door, the complaint said.
Members of the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team arrived and spoke with Herdman, and he surrendered without incident, the complaint said.
Police allegedly seized a 12-gauge Stevens Arms double-barrel shotgun and a second round of ammunition.
Herdman was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
