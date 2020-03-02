An Indiana County man is accused of threatening to fire a semi-automatic rifle inside his residence during an altercation with his girlfriend – and then threatening to shoot police who responded to the scene late Saturday, state police said.
Jacob M. Bloomberg, 28, of Coral, barricaded himself in his Center Township residence with an AR-15 and leaned out the window with one rifle at one point before surrendering to police early Sunday during negotiations, state police in Indiana said.
State Police Public Information officer Cliff Greenfield said police were called to the home – a few miles south of Homer City – after a female in the home reported Bloomberg became physical with her during an altercation.
At one point, the Indiana County man threatened to take both of their lives, police said.
The woman was able to flee the scene and meet responding troopers – but Bloomberg stayed inside, telling police who established a perimeter outside the home that he had multiple weapons “and explosives” and would use them if necessary, Greenfield wrote in a release to media.
After the Pennsylvania State Police Emergency Response Team and assisting troopers from Ebensburg and Greensburg arrived at the scene, a negotiator was able to convince Bloomberg to exit his residence and turn himself over to custody, he said.
Bloomberg was taken to Indiana County Jail after failing to post his $100,000 monetary bail, Greenfield said.
He faces charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, possessing prohibited offensive weapons and marijuana possession, among others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.