One person was taken into custody Friday morning when state and local police agencies raided a suspected drug house in Mine 40, Cambria County, authorities said.
Agents from the state attorney general’s office, Cambria County SERT, Cambria and Somerset counties district attorneys and Windber police participated.
“They hit the house around 7 this morning, Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said.
Authorities seized drugs, counterfeit money and a firearm, he said.
Cambria County SERT also raided a house on Yoder Street in Johnstown Friday seizing a quantity of drugs, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said. Charges are pending.
