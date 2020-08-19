Authorities in Cambria and Indiana counties are warning residents of telephone scams in which callers falsely claim to be federal agents or sheriff's deputies threatening arrest if they don't pay money.
State police in Indiana are investigating two incidents where callers falsely claimed to be with the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Department of Treasury.
In both cases, callers told residents there was a warrant for their arrest and demanded payment in the form of gift cards from Nike, Target and Walmart, troopers said.
In both cases, the victims – a 67-year-old Indiana man and a 48-year-old Blairsville man – bought gift cards and gave the callers the numbers, resulting in a combined loss of $10,900, troopers said.
In Cambria County, Sheriff Don Robertson said at least six residents were telephoned by callers falsely claiming to be sheriff's deputies, telling them a warrant was issued for their arrest for not appearing for federal grand jury duty. The callers say the warrant will be canceled if they pay money, Robertson said.
Two victims said they paid the money, he said.
"We do not call (residents) and tell them they did not show up for jury duty," Robertson said.
The sheriff said anyone receiving similar calls should notify their local police department or the state Attorney General at www.attorneygeneral.gov.
Troopers also recommend that residents properly verify the legitimacy of any monetary solicitation – either received by phone, mail, email or text message – prior to complying with the request or providing any personal information.
