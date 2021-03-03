NANTY GLO – A woman in Nanty Glo Borough was jailed after she threw a television at a health care worker, narrowly missing her and shattering it against a wall, authorities allege.
Nanty Glo police charged Tammy Sue Heffner, 43, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Heffner allegedly threw a television, a box fan and a small room deodorizer at the employee of the health care facility at 1602 Rodgers St. on Friday.
The TV and fan both shattered against the wall. No injuries were reported.
Heffner, was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $15,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.