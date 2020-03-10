State police said they found a man responsible for a Brothersvalley Township DUI crash underneath a blanket – inside another man’s home last month.
Investigators said Matthew Bailey, 20, of Berlin, crashed his Ford Explorer along Beachdale Road on Feb. 21 and then fled the scene. He ended up at the front of a home on the road’s 400 block, used a shovel to break the front door’s glass and then hid under a blanket on the home’s living room couch, Trooper Brandon Clark wrote in a release to media.
“The operator displayed signs of impairment with alcohol along with a controlled substance,” he wrote.
Efforts to reach Bailey for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday because the Berlin area man does not appear to have a listed phone number.
Bailey currently faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass, DUI and a list of vehicle code violations.
He was released from jail after his bond was posted by a professional bondsmen, online court records show.
He currently is scheduled for a March 19 preliminary hearing before District Judge Sandra Stevanus.
