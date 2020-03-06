A Johnstown man was jailed on Thursday, accused of assaulting a police detective who responded to a report of domestic violence, authorities said.
City police charged Allen Leroy Dyer, 53, of the 500 bock of Franklin Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Dyer allegedly assaulted a woman at 2:08 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Franklin Street.
Dyer allegedly assaulted a woman, and when her granddaughter intervened, Dyer allegedly knocked her to the ground. The granddaughter struck her head on a rock and was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
A police detective also was treated at the hospital for a hand injury he suffered while wrestling with Dyer.
Dyer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
