A Johnstown man was jailed on Wednesday, accused of firing a handgun inside a home and threatening to kill a woman and her dogs, authorities said.
City police charged Frank James Eppley, 29, of the 1200 block of Saylor Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman said she was getting ready for bed when she heard Eppley yelling and smashing things downstairs.
The woman told police that when she went downstairs, Eppley continued screaming.
Eppley reportedly began screaming that he was going to kill her and her dogs and then kill himself, the complaint said.
Eppley was laughing and crying when he allegedly picked up a firearm from the nightstand and fired one round into the ceiling.
Eppley removed the ammunition from the handgun and threw it at the woman as police arrived, the complaint said.
Police seized a Ruger 9mm handgun and a shell casing. Police found additional firearms and ammunition inside the home.
Eppley was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $55,000 bond.
