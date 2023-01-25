Moxham homicide

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees (center) releases autopsy information from the Moxham homicide during a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Coroner's Office at Central Park Complex in Johnstown. Also pictured are (left to right) Brad Crist, Johnstown police detective; Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer; and Johnstown police Chief Richard Pritchard.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Monday in the Moxham section of Johnstown.

The body of Marvin L. Price, 41, of Johnstown, was found at 2 p.m. sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Park Avenue near St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church and Greater Johnstown's Park Avenue School.

An autopsy showed Price died from multiple gunshot wounds, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Johnstown police said no arrests have been made.

