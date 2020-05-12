An East Conemaugh Borough man was charged on Monday with indecent assault, accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl on two occasions, authorities said.
Borough police charged Dustin Paul May, 32, of the 300 block of Second Street, with two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
According to a criminal complaint, May touched the girl on July 1 and Nov. 30.
The investigation started with a report to the ChildLine filed by a mandatory reporter at the child’s school. Charges were filed after a forensic interview.
May will appear before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
