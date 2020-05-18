A Johnstown man was jailed Sunday, accused of driving a Dodge Durango while under the influence with registration that belonged to a Chevrolet, authorities allege.
East Taylor Township police charged Rodney Watson Graham, 25, of the 1500 block of Mitnik Avenue, with three counts each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
He also was charged with fraud, terroristic threats, driving under the influence of alcohol and four traffic summaries.
According to a criminal complaint, police Detective Paul Deffenbaugh stopped a Dodge Durango in the 1800 block of state Route 271 on Sunday. The records check showed the license plate belonged to a Chevrolet. Graham, who was the driver, began banging on the dashboard and swore at police, the complaint said.
He allegedly threatened to assault police and refused to comply with police during the arrest, the complaint said.
Graham was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $20,000.
