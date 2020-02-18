WINDBER – Neighborhood complaints led authorities to an illegal distillery and suspected cocaine operation inside a Windber garage, Somerset District Attorney Jeff Thomas said.
Thomas said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents went to a home on the 700 block of Railroad Street to issue a cease and desist order on a resident who was allegedly illegally producing hard liquor with a moonshine still.
In the process, they spotted drug paraphernalia, leading them to contact the local law enforcement officials, he said.
Thomas, representatives from the state Attorney Generals Office and Windber police all responded and a search was underway at the property as of 4 p.m., Thomas said.
He said a quantity of suspected cocaine, at least one scale and packaging materials were discovered.
A suspect in the case was in custody, but police were continuing to investigate, Thomas said.
Charges weren’t expected to be filed until Wednesday at the earliest, he said.
