Four people were taken into custody Tuesday following a raid on a Stoystown Borough home, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas said.
Somerset County Drug Task Force members with assistance from a state police K9 executed a warrant on the property, on the 600 block of Main Street, shortly after 1 p.m., Thomas said.
He described the home as a “pretty notorious drug house” in the community and said stamp bags, a quantity of a white powder susbstance believed to be cocaine or meth and prescription drugs were found inside. Cash and paraphernalia, as well as multiple cellphones were also seized.
Tips from the community, as well as recent evidence to support allegations of drug activity, spurred the raid, Thomas said.
He said county Sheriff Deputies assisted at the scene, forming a perimeter around the home while task force agents went inside.
Two men and two women were taken into custody without incident, he said.
An investigation remained ongoing to determine who will face charges and no counts were expected to be filed until Wednesday or later, Thomas said.
