Author Karen Luttrell will be selling and signing copies of her novel “Amanda’s Dirty Little Secrets” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Chameleon Bookstore, 144 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
Information: 814-341-7245.
Updated: August 6, 2020 @ 12:46 am
