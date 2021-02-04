Johnstown native Russell Shorto will present his new book, “Smalltime: A Story of My Family and the Mob” in a virtual event at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The event, sponsored by Johnstown Area Heritage Association and the Cambria County Library, is part of Shorto’s virtual tour for the book, which was released on Tuesday.
To register for the free presentation, visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/4559538793688765967.
The link also can be accessed at JAHA’s website at www.jaha.org or in the Facebook event, which is accessible on JAHA and the Cambria County Library Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.