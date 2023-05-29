WINDBER, Pa. – Author Leonard LaPlaca plans to hold two presentations at the Windber Public Library, 1909 Graham Ave., Windber, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
The subjects are “The Power of Kindness” and “The Power of Your Responses.”
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 814-467-4950, 814-467-6105 or 814-321-1093.
LaPlaca will also be selling copies of his four books, including his first novel, “Morag’s Saga,” which was published this year.
