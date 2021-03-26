Catherine O’Donnell, author of “Elizabeth Seton: American Saint,” will present the virtual lecture, “We Cannot Quarantine Compassion,” at 7 p.m. April 15.
O’Donnell will reflect on social justice teachings and discuss ways that Elizabeth Seton’s life offers a guide for useful and compassionate approaches to helping ourselves and others cope with the pandemic.
O’Donnell is professor of history at Arizona State University and was elected to the executive council of the American Catholic Historical Association.
The lecture will offer engaging visuals and examples of people listening to and being present with each other in a way that embodies Seton’s ethos for listening. O’Donnell will guide the audience in exploring Seton’s legacy of listening in order to cultivate understanding and compassion.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Guests can register for the event on the Sisters of Charity website, https://scsh.org.
