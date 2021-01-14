In Leonard LaPlaca’s new book, “Unlocked: Unlocking Life’s Myths and Choosing to Be Free,” the Windber author explores living with what he calls a tough-minded optimistic approach based on reality thinking.
In 10 chapters – set up in a myth-versus-reality format – he writes about ways to improve one’s own life.
The final section deals with the myth of there being two types of thinking – positive and negative – when, as LaPlaca explains, there are three.
“Right in the middle is what we should be shooting for,” LaPlaca said. “And right in the middle is present, calm, centered, right thinking, so the third type of thinking is reality thinking. And in reality thinking, you understand – in every situation – you’ll find positives along with negatives.”
“You are aware of the negatives. But deliberately you choose to focus on the positives because one of the basic laws in life is what you think about expands, what you focus on expands. So if you focus on the positives in your life, guess what you earn – additional positives. This is not good news, but this is startling good news. This means the key to happiness is not as much as being loved as it is sending out positive loving thoughts to others. We don’t have total control over being loved. But we do have total control over sending out positive loving thoughts to others.”
“Unlocked” includes four secondary themes: 1) everybody is wiser, braver and more intelligent than they think they are, 2) each person can make a positive difference in the world, 3) little things make the big difference, 4) real living is not doing what you like to do but what you need to do and ought to do.
His work also encourages people to explore opportunities and work on improving themselves.
“A comfort zone is a wonderful place to be, but nothing grows there,” he said. “All growth exists on the exit ramp outside the comfort zone.”
LaPlaca draws upon what he labels “The Experiences Of Wise People” – or TEOWP – in his work.
For decades, the former teacher has been collecting quotes, information and stories and using the “nuggets of gold” in his work that includes two other books – “A–Z My All-Time Favorites: Fables, Parables, Quotations, Motivational and Human Interest Stories” and “Fountains of Life: Choose The Life You Want To Live.”
“If the reader so chooses, that reader can drastically, radically and exponentially reduce his life’s learning curve by implementing the experiences of the wise people mentioned in the book,” LaPlaca said.
LaPlaca, an avid reader, considers books to be an important tool people can use to expand their knowledge and understanding.
“Reading is to the mind as exercising is to the body,” he said. “The right books in the hands and hearts of right-motivated people could turn our world right-side up. Your mind needs food. Put a tiger in your think tank. How do you put a tiger in your think tank? By reading the proper books properly. The key is the power of reading.”
The book concludes with a bonus section called “Seven Strategies to Overcome Fear and Protect Your Future,” contributed by JoAnna Brandi, author and founding member of Positive Workplace International.
Anybody interested in purchasing “Unlocked: Unlocking Life’s Myths and Choosing to Be Free” can reach LaPlaca at 814-321-1093 or len.laplaca@gmail.com.
The book is also available at Precious Metals & Diamond Co., 1011 Eisenhower Blvd., Richland Township.
LaPlaca plans to hold a book signing from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at The Meadows, 1111 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
