Writing the book “Letters from Dad: A WWII Soldier’s Story” has provided Tony Piskurich the opportunity to memorialize his father’s service to his country and, at the same time, provide support to local veterans.
Earlier this week, Piskurich made a donation to Veteran Community Initiatives, a nonprofit organization that supports former military personnel in a 14-county region, including Cambria, Bedford and Somerset.
“What better way to honor his memory then to make a portion of the proceeds payable to VCI for the work that they do for our veterans,” Piskurich said. “I think they’re doing a great job. I think it’s a nice way to honor my dad.”
The money will be used to help carry out VCI’s mission, which includes providing veterans with career guidance, rural outreach, benefits assistance, legal help through the Veterans Court Program and financial aid.
“We really appreciate it,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said.
“I think that’s great, very, very generous of Tony.”
The book is centered around letters his father, George Piskurich, a 30-year-old draftee, mailed to his family – between Oct. 25, 1943, and July 11, 1945 – while serving in Europe during World War II.
His letters bring to life the time he spent passing through London; Paris, where the devout Catholic attended Mass at Cathédrale Notre-Dame; Belgium and Germany. He wrote about training, Christmas, his 32nd birthday and a “mystery” girlfriend, who Tony Piskurich is fairly certain was his mom.
Piskurich was given the letters after his parents died in the Johnstown flood of 1977, but he did not read them for many years.
“I wanted to kind of honor my dad’s memory as a veteran because it really wasn’t something that he talked about a lot when we were growing up,” Piskurich said. “I knew he served, but I didn’t know much about it. When we were fortunate to get the letters that he wrote from overseas, it got the impetus going for the book.”
Caulfield complimented the book, saying, “What I really enjoyed about it, I think is what it shows is Tony’s nostalgia, the nostalgia that he was able to bring into the homes of so many people that lived through World War II, not only that, the humanity that is shown by the book. It’s a book that has deep feelings and a different range of emotions all the time.”
“Letters from Dad: A WWII Soldier’s Story” is available at made-in-somerset-county.myshopify.com/products/letters-from-dad and amazon.com/LETTERS-DAD-Tony-Piskurich/dp/0578621746.
Piskurich plans to hold a book signing from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at AT Merchant in The Galleria.
