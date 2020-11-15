Having adopted a rescue dog herself, Johnstown author Marianne Spampinato began to wonder how animals end up in that situation in the first place, and stumbled upon the focus of her next book.
“It came to me about a year ago,” Spampinato said.
Her newest tale, “Betsy The Rescue Dog,” is a story that follows main character Betsy, a Border Collie, as she enjoys a life full of fun and work on a farm.
But when tragedy strikes her owners, Mr. Fred and Mrs. Sue, Betsy finds herself in dire straits.
An accident forces the Border Collie’s owners to leave her and the farm to new ownership.
Spampinato said some animals begin in a bad situation and others end up there.
In Betsy’s case, it’s the latter.
But, thanks to a friendly letter carrier, which Spampinato based on her father who worked in the profession, Betsy finds help.
The author said being able to include a character such as this is a “cool aspect” of the story because her father was the one who read to her as a child.
Spampinato added that people don’t realize how much rural letter carriers get to know the people on their route and how helpful they can be.
While doing research for her book, Spampinato turned to the Humane Society of Cambria County Executive Director Jessica Vamos who provided information about “animal abuse, neglect and rescue shelters.”
She also consulted Christopher Shadid, a counselor with Westmont Family Counseling Ministries, to develop a parental discussion guide for the book.
Spampinato described her story about Betsy as “informative, yet entertaining.”
Her goal is to make people more attuned to the signs of something being amiss with an animal and that rescue pets can be “wonderful.”
“It was a very different writing experience than the first book,” she said.
Spampinato’s first venture into writing, “Listen to Your Mother,” is nonfiction and based on guidance provided by her own mother.
A book-signing event for “Betsy The Rescue Dog” will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at Young Heart Books and Toys, 828 Diamond Blvd., Westmont.
Partial proceeds from the day will benefit the Humane Society of Cambria County.
For more information about Spampinato’s story, visit the “Betsy The Rescue Dog” Facebook page.
The book is available at Young Heart Books and Toys, and can be purchased on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble for $25.95, as well as on the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores.
