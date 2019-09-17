HASTINGS – Small Town Hope Inc. of Northern Cambria and the Mario Lemieux Foundation celebrated the opening of an Austin’s Playroom in Susquehanna Township on Tuesday morning.
The playroom, housed in a treehouse on Number 9 Road, will be a resource and activity hub for children and their families to connect and play despite physical, social or emotional challenges.
Nathalie Lemieux, vice president of the Mario Lemieux Foundation and chairwoman of Austin’s Playrooms, joined Mandi Paronish, founder of Small Town Hope Inc.; Kathleen Toole, board president of Small Town Hope Inc.; and Nancy Angus, executive director of the Mario Lemieux Foundation, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We are so pleased to open the 37th Austin’s Playroom,” Nathalie Lemieux said.
“Our goal is to reach as many children and families as possible, and we are excited to bring an Austin’s Playroom to children living in Hastings and the surrounding communities.”
Austin’s Playrooms were established as a result of Nathalie and Mario Lemieux’s personal experience while caring for their infant son, Austin.
In 1996, Austin was born prematurely and spent 71 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. While they were caring for Austin, there was nothing to engage his sisters, who were both toddlers at the time. It was then that the Lemieuxs realized a need for playrooms and began their plan to establish Austin’s Playrooms.
“Featuring an Austin’s Playroom within our Treehouse facility is beyond dreamy,” Paronish said. “It has always been the mission of Small Town Hope to remove the barriers that get in the way of children having positive experiences. Two of the biggest obstacles families with children living in rural communities face daily is distance and accessibility.”
Paronish said the Mario Lemieux Foundation’s contribution and collaboration “directly improves the accessibility to such play space, but it also increases availability to it.”
“We are thrilled to work together to ensure that this new room allows us to reach as many children and families possible.” Paronish said.
“Having an Austin’s Playroom here will ensure that children and families have a bright and comfortable place to relax and play. This addition will enable us to be a hub for children and families to spend quality time together, despite other circumstances they may be facing.”
On an average daily basis, Paronish said there are 50 families who are currently engaged in activities with Small Town Hope who can and will be using the new Austin’s Playroom.
Each Austin’s Playroom features comfortable child-sized furnishings, as well as games, toys, books, activities, and child-friendly artwork.
Nathalie Lemieux uniquely and personally designs each playroom, which include train tables, wall-mounted games, sand tables and more inside a brightly painted room.
