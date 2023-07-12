Johnstown’s core fund balance finished in the black for the seventh consecutive year in 2022.
The city came out $613,721 to the good, according to an unofficial audit presented by Wessel & Co. during a City Council meeting on Wednesday.
That is a stark contrast to when the municipality often ended up deep in the red as it reeled from the collapse of the steel industry.
Still, economic challenges remain, including the impact of an ever- decreasing population, an expected loss of up to $1 million in local service tax revenue this year because of leaving the state’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities, and ranking 341st for gross domestic product among 357 metro areas in the nation.
“I think they’ve done a great job getting to the point where they’re at, but they still have challenges ahead (with a) relatively flat tax base and increases in costs that continue to come,” said Wessel & Co. CEO Joel Valentine, who mentioned that council did not release the full audit yet since it is not finalized. “So, while they’re at a good spot now and better than they’ve been, they have to be cautious about where they go in the future.”
Valentine said Johnstown still has approximately $9 million in basic debt, along with another $12 million for pensions and $20.5 million for unfunded retiree healthcare.
Johnstown has benefited from three recent large funding infusions – selling its sanitary sewer system, receiving American Rescue Plan Act money for COVID-19 pandemic relief and successfully applying for a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant for a combined total of almost $80 million.
Due in part to that money, the city has gone from having negative-$3,875,000 in reserves in 2015 to a $7,523,000 surplus last year. Johnstown Finance Director Bob Ritter said Johnstown also has approximately $6 million available for capital projects.
“We’re in good shape, but it’s tight because those expenses are going to go up,” Ritter said.
Ritter added: “There’s a lot of excess money there that we can use. However, if we start running deficits, it’s going to eat into that pretty quickly. It’s just the way that the city’s functioning. (The amount) $613,000 to a $15 million budget isn’t a lot of money. If costs go up, then what we would have to do is go into some of that fund balance to fund some of the capital expenditures that the city has to make.”
Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff mentioned during the meeting that he wants Johnstown to develop a comprehensive plan to help with economic development.
“I think that’s a process that could really help council look at those next two, three, four, five years, look at the financial picture, and look at the projects we want to do, priorities we have in place to guide the staff,” Imhoff said.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
