The City of Johnstown finished in the black for the fifth consecutive year during 2020. All three of its pension plans are now funded at more than 90%.
Those two factors led Joel Valentine, Wessel & Company’s chief executive officer, to say, “It’s the best financial condition the city’s been in since I’ve been involved with them,” after he delivered the preliminary annual audit to City Council during a regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Valentine said the overall improvement is “good for the long-term investment in the community.”
“It makes it more inviting for businesses to be in town, knowing that the city has their act in financial order,” Valentine said.
The city sold its sewage collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority last year, bringing in $24 million in funds, while also eliminating more than $60 million in debt connected to the project to renovate the lines.
Much of that money has been put toward the pensions. The police plan went from 65.41% funded in 2019 to 99.74% at the end of last year. The fire plan increased from 50.01% to 96.7%. Non-uniform employees’ plan improved from 62.04% to 99.12%.
Having the pension plans fully funded now frees up money for other uses, such as capital improvements.
“What we did with the sewer sale – we put $19 million into the pension fund, up from the sewer proceeds, sale proceeds,” Johnstown Finance Director Robert Ritter said. “So what that did is – our required minimum payment before we did that was $3,800,000, and that lowered it to, like, a million two (hundred thousand). The state helps fund that by like $800,000. The million two went down to, like, $450,000 that the city has to come up with. Before, we were coming up with, like, $3 million.”
Johnstown also finished with a single-year $1,833,761 surplus as it prepares to exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by April 2023.
“Truthfully, it’s been an amazing turnaround the last four to five years,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “The term I was on council and first term as mayor, we were showing a deficit every year, sinking into a deeper hole all the time.”
Janakovic added: “Really, the finances have turned around. That’s the big thing.”
